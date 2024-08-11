2 Pfennig 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1822 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

