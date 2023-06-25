Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2536 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
