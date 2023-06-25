Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1821 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1821 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2536 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Prussia 2 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

