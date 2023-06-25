2 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2536 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (1)