1 Pfennig 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5070 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

