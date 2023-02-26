Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1814 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1814 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,624 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5070 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1814 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1814 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1814 A at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1814 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1814 A at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

