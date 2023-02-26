Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1811 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1811 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,624 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1811 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5065 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1811 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

