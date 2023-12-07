Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,624 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3058 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 158 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
