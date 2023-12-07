Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1810 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1810 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,624 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3058 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 158 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

