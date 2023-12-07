1 Pfennig 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3058 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RB (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Grün (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Russiancoin (21)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (5)

Zöttl (1)