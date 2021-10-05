Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,45 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4136 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

