1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4136 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)