Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1804 A "Type 1799-1806" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,45 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4136 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
