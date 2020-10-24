Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
