1 Pfennig 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1)