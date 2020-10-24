Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1840 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search