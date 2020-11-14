Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1839 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1839 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1839 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1839 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

