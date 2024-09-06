1 Pfennig 1836 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1836 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition AU (1)