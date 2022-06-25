Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1835 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1835 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1835 A at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

