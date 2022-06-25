Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
