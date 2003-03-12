1 Pfennig 1834 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1834 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4640 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.

Сondition UNC (1)