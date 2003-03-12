Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1834 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1834 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1834 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1834 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4640 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1834 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
