Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70727 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1833 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1833 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search