Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1833
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70727 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
