1 Pfennig 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70727 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)