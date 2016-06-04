Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1832 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1832 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1832 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1832 D at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1832 D at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

