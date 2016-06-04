1 Pfennig 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1827 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)