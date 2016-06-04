Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1827 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1827 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1827 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1827 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1827 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

