Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1824 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1824 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1824 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1824 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 400. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1824 D at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
