1 Pfennig 1824 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1824 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 400. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.
