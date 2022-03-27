Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1822 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1822 D at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1822 D at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

