Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1822 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
