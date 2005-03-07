1 Pfennig 1822 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

