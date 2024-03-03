Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
