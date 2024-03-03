Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1822 A at auction Naumann - March 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1822 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1822 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1822 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1822 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

