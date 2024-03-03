1 Pfennig 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1)