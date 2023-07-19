Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1821 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search