Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1821 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1821 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1821 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 D at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 D at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 D at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

