1 Pfennig 1821 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place October 18, 1997.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)