Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1821 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1821 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1821 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place October 18, 1997.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 B at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
170 DM
Price in auction currency 170 DEM
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 B at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 B at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search