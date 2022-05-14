Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
