1 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)