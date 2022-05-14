Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1821 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1821 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

