Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Groschen 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Groschen 1811 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Groschen 1811 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,196 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Groschen 1811 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 3, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Groschen 1811 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1811 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search