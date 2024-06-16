Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Groschen 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,196 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Groschen 1811 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 3, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
