Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Groschen 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,196 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Groschen 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
