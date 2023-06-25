Groschen 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Groschen 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) RB (2) BN (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)