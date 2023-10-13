Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,510 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4025 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Prussia 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

