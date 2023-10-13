Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,510 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4025 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
