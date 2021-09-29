1/2 Groschen 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Groschen 1811 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 6, 2014.

Сondition VF (7)