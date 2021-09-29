Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Groschen 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1811 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1811 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Groschen 1811 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 6, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Groschen 1811 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Groschen 1811 A at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Groschen 1811 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Groschen 1811 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Groschen 1811 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Groschen 1811 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Groschen 1811 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1811 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1/2 Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search