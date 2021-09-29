Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Groschen 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,598 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Groschen 1811 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 6, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
