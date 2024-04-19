Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Copper (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2277 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)