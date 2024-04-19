Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Copper (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 34,62 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2277 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search