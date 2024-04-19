Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Copper (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" Copper - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" Copper - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 34,62 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2277 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search