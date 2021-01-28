Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Silver (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Silver. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (1)