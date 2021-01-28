Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Silver (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34,62 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Silver. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
