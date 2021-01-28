Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Silver (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34,62 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint". Silver. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (6)
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 "King's visit to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1821 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search