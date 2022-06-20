Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1812 "King's visit to the mint" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5036 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5609 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
