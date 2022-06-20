Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1812 "King's visit to the mint" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5036 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5609 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1812 A "King's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

