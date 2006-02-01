1/6 Thaler 1819 "King's visit to the mint" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1819 "King's visit to the mint". This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1)