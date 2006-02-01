Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1819 "King's visit to the mint" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,521)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1819 "King's visit to the mint". This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1819 "King's visit to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search