Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1643
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1281 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
285 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 285 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1643 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1643 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search