Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

