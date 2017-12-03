Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1643 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 43 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1643
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1281 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
