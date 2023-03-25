Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1639 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1639 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1639 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1639
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4016 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1476 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Rauch - November 18, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1639 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

