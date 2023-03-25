Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1639 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 44 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1639
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4016 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1476 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1639 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
