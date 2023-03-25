Thaler 1639 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition XF (5) VF (21) No grade (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

COINSNET (1)

GGN (3)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (1)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

WCN (7)