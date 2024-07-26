Thaler 1638 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (36) VF (65) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (1)

GGN (4)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (13)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (25)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (2)

PDA & PGN (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WCN (22)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (5)

Wu-eL (1)