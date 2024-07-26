Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1638 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 42 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1638
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- GGN (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (13)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (25)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- PDA & PGN (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (22)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3960 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1794 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1638 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search