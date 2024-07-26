Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1638 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1638 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1638 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1638
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3960 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1794 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1638 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search