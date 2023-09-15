Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1635 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6471 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 8850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
