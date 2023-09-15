Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1635 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1635 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1635 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1635
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6471 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 8850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1635 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

