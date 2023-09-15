Thaler 1635 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

