Thaler 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 28, 2000.
