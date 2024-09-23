Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1647 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1647 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 28, 2000.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1647 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search