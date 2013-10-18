Thaler 1646 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1646 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3305 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)