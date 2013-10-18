Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1646 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1646 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3305 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
11153 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
28611 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1646 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
