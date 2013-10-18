Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1646 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1646 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1646 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1646
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1646 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3305 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Thaler 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
11153 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
28611 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1646 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

