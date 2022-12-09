Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1645 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4965 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
For the sale of Thaler 1645 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
