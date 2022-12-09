Thaler 1645 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4965 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)