Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

