Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 43 - 46 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1643
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
15125 $
Price in auction currency 56000 PLN
Where to sell?
