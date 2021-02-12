Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1643
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
15125 $
Price in auction currency 56000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
834 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1643 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1643 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

