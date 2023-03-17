Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4179 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6551 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1641 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
