Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (19) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (2)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

WCN (12)

Wójcicki (1)