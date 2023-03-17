Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4179 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6551 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1641 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

