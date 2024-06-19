Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1640 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4463 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

