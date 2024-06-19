Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1640
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1640 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4463 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5370 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5210 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 24, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1640 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

