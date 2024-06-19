Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1640 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4463 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5370 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5210 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1640 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
