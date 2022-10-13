Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1639
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4609 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1639 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1639 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search