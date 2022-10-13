Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition XF (6) VF (2) F (1) No grade (1)