Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 44 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1639
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4609 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
