Thaler 1636 II "Danzig". Date above coat of arms (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 "Danzig" with mark II. Date above coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)