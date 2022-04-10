Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1636 II "Danzig". Date above coat of arms (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Variety: Date above coat of arms

Obverse Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" Date above coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" Date above coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 45 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1636
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 "Danzig" with mark II. Date above coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1636 II "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
