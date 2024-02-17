Thaler 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1647 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 150,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (4) No grade (1)