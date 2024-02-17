Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1647 GP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1647 GP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 41 - 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1647 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 150,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37251 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6946 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Poland Thaler 1647 GP at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1647 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1647 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search