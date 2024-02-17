Thaler 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1647 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 150,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37251 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6946 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1647 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
