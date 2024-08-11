Thaler 1646 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1646 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition VF (6) No grade (1) Other filters Coins from collections (4)