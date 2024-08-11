Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1646 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1646 C DC - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1646 C DC - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 41 - 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1646
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1646 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
22789 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction GGN - December 11, 1993
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction GGN - December 11, 1993
Seller GGN
Date December 11, 1993
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1646 C DC at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1646 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

