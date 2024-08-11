Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1646 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 41 - 43 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1646
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1646 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
