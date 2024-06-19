Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1645 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1645 C DC - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1645 C DC - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 41 - 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1645
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3124 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16111 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
18072 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1645 C DC at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1645 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1645 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search