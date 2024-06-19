Thaler 1645 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3124 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3)