Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1645 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1645 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3124 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16111 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
18072 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1645 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
