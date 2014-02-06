Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1644 C DC "Without a sword" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 "Without a sword" with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
41331 $
Price in auction currency 126000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
89675 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1644 "Without a sword", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search