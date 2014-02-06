Thaler 1644 C DC "Without a sword" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 "Without a sword" with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

