Thaler 1644 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition VF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)