Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1644 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1644 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1644 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Poland Thaler 1644 GG at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11815 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
11582 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1644 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1644 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
