Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1640 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1640 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (7)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12444 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1640 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search