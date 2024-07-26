Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1640 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1640 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1640 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1640
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1640 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12444 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1640 GG at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
