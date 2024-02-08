Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1636 II "Type 1633-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2915 $
Price in auction currency 11750 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1636 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
