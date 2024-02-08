Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1636 II "Type 1633-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1636 II "Type 1633-1636" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1636 II "Type 1633-1636" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gorny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1636
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2915 $
Price in auction currency 11750 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1636 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

