Thaler 1636 II "Type 1633-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (8) No grade (7) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)