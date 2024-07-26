Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1635 II "Type 1633-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3007 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3542 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1635 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
