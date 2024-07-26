Thaler 1635 II "Type 1633-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

