Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1635 II "Type 1633-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1635 II "Type 1633-1636" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1635 II "Type 1633-1636" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1635
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3007 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3542 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1635 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Numismatic auctions
