Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1633 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1633 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (9)
- Marciniak (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numision (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (29)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2589 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3710 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1633 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search