Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1633 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1633 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1633 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1633
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1633 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2589 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3710 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1633 II at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1633 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

